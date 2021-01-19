Winter 2021 Programs on Broome County History

From The Broome County Historical Society:

The Broome County Historical Society is pleased to present its Winter 2021 programs via Zoom on your computer and also livestreamed. All are Wednesday evenings starting at 6:45.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20 – “Castle on the Hill – A History and Virtual Tour of the New York State Asylum at Binghamton”

It sits high on the outskirts of Binghamton. Its founder would pioneer medical addiction treatment in this country, its designer would become one of NY State’s leading 19th century architects, and for over a century it would provide security, healthcare and employment for thousands. Closed nearly 30 years ago, this National Historic Landmark sits empty, slowly deteriorating, waiting for restoration and rebirth. Preservationist and Broome County Historian Roger Luther presents the history and current status of Binghamton’s “castle,” and takes viewers on a guided photo tour through the building, from basement to attic.



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17 – “Follow the North Star: The Underground Railroads in the Southern Tier”

Honoring Black History Month, take a journey with local historian Gerry Smith as we follow the routes taken by escaped slaves as they made their way to the North and toward freedom with the help of conductors on the Underground Railroad, with a special focus on Broome and Chemung Counties. Smith teaches at SUNY Broome, and is an author and frequent speaker on Broome County history.



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17 “A Virtual Walking Tour of the Abel Bennett Historic Tract”

Abel Bennett was the first mayor of Binghamton, and the Historic Tract bearing his name was opened in 1887, built on 53 acres of farmland he owned. The Tract was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008. This virtual tour is presented by Ken Jackson, Broome County Historical Society member and Vice President of the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier. This tour is one in a series that explores the history and architectural beauty of this Tract located on Binghamton’s West Side.

NOTE: Because of COVID-19, all three programs will be offered on Zoom using a computer and simultaneously live-streamed to the Broome County Historical Society Facebook page. For watching via Zoom, click on the program link posted at www.broomehistory.org.