From the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier:

2019 marks the 5th year that organizers Sue Wheeler and Jody Pangburn have put together the Wings of Hope 4 Mile Walk at Dorchester Park.

Proceeds from this event benefit MHAST and have helped to offset the cost of Mental Health First Aid Training and much of our other programming.

In recognition of National Suicide Awareness Month, event coordinators Jody Pangburn and Susan Wheeler have organized the fifth annual Wings of Hope Walk at Dorchester Park, 5469 NY-26, Whitney Point, NY, on Saturday, September 7.

On-site registration begins at 9:00 AM at the South Pavilion in the park and the walk will begin at 10:00 followed by a release of butterflies.

A highlight of this event is the Remembrance Garden where walkers can make and place painted rocks honoring the memory of loved ones.

There is also a candle and shrine area to remember those who have passed. Along with plentiful refreshments, walkers can also enjoy speakers, music, and raffles.

Several area agencies will be offering information on services available in our community. Mascots from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Binghamton Devils will be in attendance.

Online registration is available now at www.mhast.org for a suggested donation of $25 for adults, $15 for students, and $10 for children 12 and under.

Proceeds will benefit the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier.