Wine & Paint Afternoon at Binghamton JCC

From The Jewish Community Center of Binghamton:

The Jewish Community Center of Binghamton will be holding an adult Wine & Paint class on Sunday, June 27, 2021. The class will begin at 1:00pm, and costs $30 for JCC members and $45 for non-members. The entire community is welcome.

The class, run by JCC youth director and licensed art educator Nora Graven, is an opportunity for any adult to complete their own painting, guided by art teachers. Canvases, all paint and brushes, wine and light refreshments will be provided for the event.

Adults of all skill levels are welcome to attend and will receive guidance from our art instructor. Those who plan to attend must pre-register and prepay with the JCC Main Office to ensure space. All proceeds from the class will go to benefit Camp JCC programming and scholarships.

For more information about our Wine & Paint afternoon, JCC Youth Programming, Camp JCC or the JCC, contact the JCC office at 607-724-2417.

The JCC is a not-for-profit organization and partner agency of the United Way and the Jewish Federation of Broome County that serves the community at large regardless of age, race, religion, and sexual orientation. Financial assistance is available to all who qualify as long as funds remain.