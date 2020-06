From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC – This week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) as a recipient of their annual Spirit of Enterprise Award for his bipartisan legislative work promoting business and commonsense governing over the past year. Today’s recognition comes two weeks after Rep. Delgado earned the Chamber’s inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.