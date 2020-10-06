Win a Skybox Night in Halloween Decorating Contest

From The Binghamton Devils:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Devils are hosting a Halloween decorating contest until October 25 and three winners will be awarded great prizes. With every entry, the Devils will donate a FREE ticket to a healthcare employee to a regular season game.

Fans can submit their Halloween decorations by either CLICKING HERE, emailing HERE, or by tagging the Binghamton Devils (@BingDevils) on social media with photos of your decorations.

1st Place Prize: FREE SkyBox Night

2nd Place Prize: Gift Card Basket

3rd Place Prize: Devils Merchandise Basket

Thank you to following businesses for donating gift cards: The Bagel Factory, Wendy’s on the Vestal Parkway, Midway Lanes, P3 Extreme Trampoline Park, Blaze Pizza, Jimmy John’s, Parlor City Collectibles, and WEIS Market on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Contest Rules:

1. One entry per family/household/group.

2. When decorating, be mindful that this is a FAMILY EVENT! If your decorations include profanity, depictions of extreme violence, or offensive content, your entry will be withdrawn. Use your best judgement!

3. We reserve the right to deny any entry based on inappropriate, profane, offensive, and or violent content.

4. We will begin the contest on Monday, October 5.

5. We will accept submissions until Sunday, October 25.

6. From the submissions, we will choose the best 25 to be posted in an album on Facebook on Monday, October 26th.

7. The top three pictures with the most likes, comments, and shares will win.