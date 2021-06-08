Win $500 to Weis and more through Humane Society fundraiser

From the Broome County Humane Society:

We’re back and bringing you another AMAZING raffle opportunity.

Support the ongoing care of all Broome County Humane Society shelter animals and continued cruelty work by donating to snag your chance at this awesome Summer Raffle!

Whether you’re looking to celebrate Fathers Day, kick off summer in a big way or even just excited to grab some FREE groceries,

this raffle is for you!

1 Ticket – $5

5 Tickets – $20

15 Tickets – $60

Basket Contents:

$500 to Weis Markets

$70 Fire Ring from Tractor Supply

2 $30 Lawn Chairs

$30 Coleman Cooler from Price Chopper

12 Pack of Natty Light Seltzers & assorted 6 pack

4 Koozies & 2 Bottle Openers