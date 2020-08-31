Willow Street – Street Closure

From the Village of Johnson City:

On Monday, August 31st, Willow Street, between the Railroad Tracks to Grand Avenue, will be temporally closed to all traffic beginning at 7:00AM to facilitate milling the road surface.

On Wednesday, September 2nd (weather permitting) Willow Street between the Railroad Tracks and Grand Avenue, will be temporally closed to all traffic beginning at 7:00AM to facilitate re-paving the street.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes as delays in traffic movement will occur during this time frame.