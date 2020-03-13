Willow Point Nursing Home to Restrict Visitation to Protect Residents Following Concerns About Coronavirus (COVID-19)

From Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center:

VESTAL, NY – Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is dedicated to maintaining the health and safety of the residents we serve.

In light of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we are working closely with the New York State and Broome County Departments of Health, Office of Emergency Services, local hospitals and Skilled Nursing Facilities to develop and refine policies and best practices to keep residents safe.

Given the risk that COVID-19 poses to the population served at the Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have issued the following guidance limiting visitation:

• For any County experiencing or adjacent to a County experiencing COVID-19, visitation is to be limited.

• “Limited” means individuals should not be allowed to enter the facility, except for certain situations, such as end-of-life situations, or when a visitor is essential for the resident’s emotional well-being and care.

Willow Point will be implementing changes to our visitation policy consistent with this guidance. Going forward, all visitation will be restricted and entrance to the facility will be allowed only in certain circumstances, such as end-of-life situations, or when a visitor is essential for a resident’s emotional well-being and care. These circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

These changes to the visitation are in effect as of 2 p.m. today, Thursday March 12, and will remain in place until further notice. Residents and their families have been notified of these changes. For more information about COVID-19, Broome County has created a specific webpage about COVID-19 which can be found at: http://gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus.

New York State has also established a Novel Coronavirus Hotline, which can provide additional information. Call 1-888-364-3065 with questions or concerns about travel and symptoms.