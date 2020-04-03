While world shuts down it’s business as usual in Albany: A statement from Assemblyman Cliff Crouch

From Assemblyman Cliff Crouch:

“Despite all of New York and much of the country being shut down, it’s business as usual here in Albany. While our state and nation face one of the worst public health crises we have seen in years, state Democrats continue to play politics with the budget process. While I was pleased to see that we addressed some problems with the disastrous changes made to cash bail last year, we still have not given discretion back to our judges and the changes did not go far enough. As residents continue to face financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the last thing this budget should have done was put more financial burdens on them through the public financing of campaigns. State residents should not have to fund robo-calls and negative television ads for candidates they do not support. I find it appalling that state Democrats would still throw money at failed economic programs like START-UP NEW YORK when we face a projected $15 billion budget shortfall. We should have addressed the state’s fiscal needs and provided funding to our schools; the rest could have been addressed at a later date so it could be properly debated.”