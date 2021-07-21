“When Life Gives You Art”, solo exhibition by Susan Lee Camin

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Susan Lee Camin’s solo exhibition, When Life Gives You Art, will open on Owego First Friday, August 6, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council (TAC), 179 Front Street, Owego.

As a recently retired Owego Free Academy Art Teacher, Camin reflects back on a life filled with art and creativity: My collection of work presented today is due to the allure of a constant drive to inspire students and myself, I have always loved to explore creative ideas and experience a wide variety of materials. Someone asked me what is your specialty, I happily said, “Anything that inspires me, I love them all.”

The exhibition will open during Owego First Friday, but there will be no formal reception. Since we have a small space, all visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery on opening night. After opening night, When Life Gives You Art will be on display at TAC from August 7 – 28, 2021, Wed. – Sun. 12 – 4 p.m.