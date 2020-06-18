When is Tioga Smiles Mobile Dental Van Reopening?

From Tioga County Public Health:
Due to Tioga County Public Health’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tioga Smiles Mobile
Dental Unit continues to only be open on Wednesdays for emergency appointments.
We are working on plans to open up soon for appointments, and want to ensure that when the
time comes, we can safely accommodate customers on the mobile dental unit and keep our staff
safe as well. We have to do things differently in order to provide quality service.
We look forward to being able to serve our community again soon. Check our Facebook page as
we release further updates. If you have an emergency situation and need to schedule an
appointment with our dental van, please call 607-972-7552.