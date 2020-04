From the Village of Endicott:

Pursuant to an Emergency Order of the Governor of the State of New York, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of the Village of Endicott will be held on April 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom Video Conference. There will be a Public Hearing on the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget which is available for review on the Village website under Board Meetings at https://endicottny.com/.