Welcome to JUST RUN!

From The Binghamton Parks and Recreation Department:

What: The Binghamton Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to be the first agency in the Southern Tier of New York to add JUST RUN to its schedule of youth programs. JUST RUN is a free, multifaceted youth fitness program developed by the Big Sur International Marathon. This website-based program assists schools and youth organizations throughout the United States and foreign countries in the promotion of physical activity & healthy lifestyles. Since the development of JUST RUN in 2005, more than 185,000 children in 43 states have logged over 5,000,000 miles. For more information on JUST RUN, go to http://www.justrun.org./

Who: Children ages 5-17

When: Every Monday, 6-7:30 pm, from July 6-August 21

Where: MacArthur Park in Binghamton

Topics will include proper warmup and cool down, running form, stretching, pacing, footwear and apparel and nutrition.

Activities will include socially-distanced group runs, drills, relays and games. All activities will be appropriate to participants’ age and fitness and skill levels, with an emphasis on fun and mutual support.

Participants will be provided logs on which to keep track of their mileage, and will be recognized for achieving certain mileage goals. At the conclusion of the program, each participant will receive a JUST RUN t-shirt indicating the number of miles they have completed over the course of the seven week program.

Covid 19: To ensure the health and safety of our participants and parents, the following policies will be in force:

· No bathrooms will be available.

· Upon arrival at each session, participants will be asked a brief series of questions regarding their health status.

· Use of equipment will be kept to a minimum (for instance, batons will not be used for relays). Equipment will be sanitized and stored in a secure location after each session.

· Participants will maintain appropriate social distance, with no bodily contact (for instance, no high fives).

Anyone with questions should contact Zack Harnett at 772-7017 or Dave Cody at 723-4760

Thanks for participating! We look forward to seeing you at 6 pm on Monday, July 6 at MacArthur Park!