Weis Markets and Watkins Glen International Announce Partnership Sweepstakes Rewards Fan with NASCAR Cup Series Tickets

From Watkins Glen International:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Watkins Glen International today announced a multi-year partnership with Mid-Atlantic food retailer Weis Markets, along with the winner of its recent fan-friendly racing promotion, the Hungry for Speed Sweepstakes.

“We are excited to have Weis Markets join the Watkins Glen International family,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “Their dedication to the community and region is excellent and their customer service and satisfaction goes hand-in-hand with the fan-friendly atmosphere here at The Glen. The future of this partnership is bright and we cannot wait to share what’s in store.”

More than 7,000 fans registered to win NASCAR Cup Series tickets and Kathy Schoemaker of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, the grand prize winner, will receive four (4) tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen on August 8.

“Watkins Glen International fans are our customers and we are thrilled to partner this season,” stated Ron Bonacci, VP of Marketing and Advertising, Weis Markets. “The Hungry for Speed Sweepstakes is just the beginning of what we hope to be a longstanding partnership.”

Watkins Glen will host its NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen weekend Aug. 6-8. The Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen ARCA Menards Series Race will be on Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, the United Rentals 167 at The Glen, will be on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 4 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 8, the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen takes the green flag at 3 p.m. ET.

To purchase NASCAR race tickets, camping and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit TheGlen.com. Fans can view the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five hours and 300 miles of 25 percent of the U.S. population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com.

2021 Watkins Glen International Schedule

May 21-23 – Ferrari Challenge North America

June 18-20 – SCCA Majors Super Tour

June 24-27 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

July 1-2 – IMSA WeatherTech 240 at The Glen

July 9-11 – Masters & HSR Race Weekend

August 4-8 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

September 9-12 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix

September 16-19 – GT World Challenge America

October 29-30 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

2021 Watkins Glen International NASCAR Weekend Schedule

August 6 – Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen – ARCA Menards Series Race

August 7 – United Rentals 167 at The Glen – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race

August 7 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

August 8 – Go Bowling at The Glen – NASCAR Cup Series Race

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.