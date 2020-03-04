Weis Markets adds reusable bags to rewards program in Southern Tier New York

From Weis Markets:

Sunbury, PA — Weis Markets today announced it will offer customers in New York State the opportunity to receive free reusable bags using their Weis Preferred Shopper Club rewards points in conjunction with New York State’s new bag waste reduction law, which took effect on March 1.

This convenience offers customers the opportunity to make a seamless transition away from single-use plastic bags during their regular shopping trips to Weis Markets at no cost to them.

Weis Markets will offer its customers five unique reusable bag options, with a sturdy design for up to 125 individual uses, for purchase starting at $.50. Customers using their Weis Club rewards points can get their preferred bag design for between 100 and 200 rewards points. Paper bags are also be available for $.10 each.

“We are expanding our reusable bag program to help our Southern Tier customers transition during this single-use plastic bag ban,” said Jeremy Latimer, Weis Markets’ District Manager of its New York stores. “Offering reusable bags has always been a part of our company’s sustainability efforts to help reduce our environmental impact, so it was a natural decision to incorporate these bags into our rewards program as an added convenience for our customers.”

The bag program is part of Weis Markets’ sustainability initiative. In 2018, Weis Markets achieved its 10-year, 20 percent emission reduction goal. During the same year, it also diverted 39,341 tons of waste from landfills and recycled 1,286 tons of plastic.