Wednesday Wisdom Parent Chat Series Schedule

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County:

The NYS Women Inc., Susquehanna Chapter in partnership with Tioga County Economic Development and Planning (TEAM Tioga) and Cornell Cooperative Extension Tioga County is excited to announce a Virtual Weekly Parent Chat on Wednesday evenings to help parents navigate school during the Covid-19 Pandemic. The “Wednesday Wisdom” weekly series will be held from 6:30pm to 7:30pm starting November 4th. There is no need to register for the event. Parents and students are invited to log into the conversations that interest them by downloading the Zoom app and logging into the conversation at https://cornell.zoom.us/j/98036621504?pwd=SXdITjdiMkVEOWdQeFJDWTNoaGtuQT09

Meeting ID: 980 3662 1504 Passcode: 336903 or click on the link at: http://www.nyswisc.com

Wednesday’s from 6:30pm to 7:30pm

Dates and Times: (11/4, 11/11, 11/18, 12/2, 12/9, 12/16, 1/6, 1/13, 1/20, 1/27, 2/3)

11/ 4: Understanding Virtual Technology – Zoom, Google Docs, Google Chromebook and Google Classroom – Presented by Lauren Pringle

11/11: Superintendent’s Report & Teacher’s Corner : What’s going well, what are the stumbling blocks to success, how to communicate with the school and Tips and Tricks from a Teacher – Presenters: Eric Knolles – Superintendent of Waverly Central Schools, Heather Finch 4th Grade Teacher Norwich Central Schools

11/18: Internet Safety- How to keep your children safe in a virtual learning environment – Presenter: Sarah DiNunzio (A New Hope Center)

12/2: Childcare- Finding childcare and certifying your home to become a childcare provider – Presenters: Kristy Wales (The Discovery Center Director), Laura Gates-Weeks (YWCA Young Wonders Director), Jennifer Perney (Family Enrichment Network Director of Child Care Resource and Referral)

