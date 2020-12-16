Weather precautions from the Broome County Sheriffs Office

From the Broome County Sheriffs Office:

With the possibility of an impending storm, Sheriff David Harder would like to advise the public of the following precautions:

· Limit your travel if possible

· If you must travel:

Allow extra time to reach your destination and leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you

Have at least ½ tank of gas in your vehicle

Dress warm and have a blanket in your vehicle

Make sure your cell phone is fully charged if you have the need to call for help

Be familiar with an alternate route to your destination

If you are traveling slowly, be sure to have your 4-way flashers on

· If possible, park vehicles off roadways to allow Public Works staff the opportunity for the best snow removal

· If you are in an accident, stay in your vehicle, wait for help.

· Do not get out of your vehicle and walk around on the roadway to avoid being hit by oncoming traffic.

· Remember to take breaks while shoveling to avoid back injuries and/or possible heart attacks.