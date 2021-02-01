Wear Red Day 2021 is on Friday, Feb. 5

From the American Heart Association:

BINGHAMTON, NY — Despite the devastating toll of COVID-19, heart disease remains the #1 cause of death in the U.S and worldwide, and the leading cause of death among women. 1 in 3 women die of heart disease. One is too many.

On Friday, Feb. 5, National Wear Red Day, the American Heart Association is urging everyone to wear red to raise awareness about the devastating effects of heart disease in women.

Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age. In fact, nearly 45% of women age 20 and older are living with some form of heart disease, however, new data suggests Gen Z and Millennial women are less likely to be aware that heart disease is their greatest health threat.

Women can often have different symptoms of heart disease than men. They can have crushing chest pain and arm numbness, but can also have pain in the shoulders and back, gastrointestinal distress and fatigue.

Throughout the Southern Tier and across the nation, people will be wearing red on Wear Red Day. As they do every year, many companies will illuminate their buildings red to raise awareness. Locally, Security Mutual will be lighting its building red. People will also donate at GoRedforWomen.org, where information about going red is also available. People wearing red can share photos of themselves on their social media sites, with the hashtag #GoRed or #WearRedDay. Tag the American Heart Association with @AHANewYork on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



Wear Red Day takes place during American Heart Month, which is all of February.

For information about Wear Red Day, email Amy.Skiba@heart.org or visit GoRedforWomen.org.