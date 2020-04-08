“We cannot rely on China for emergency supplies” says Brindisi

From Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Americans are struggling, and as New York hospitals try to keep pace with the needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic, I am working hard to make sure we are better prepared for future national emergencies.

Saving lives and keeping Americans safe is my top priority. Unfortunately, we are already seeing breaks in our supply chain of critical supplies like personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essential equipment to keep our frontline workers safe. We must learn from this crisis. We need to strengthen our supply chain so we are not over-reliant on adversaries like China to help us in our time of need. My bipartisan Made In America Emergency Preparedness Act will make our country better prepared for national emergencies and in times of war, strengthen our manufacturing sector, and create good-paying jobs along the way.

We should not have to rely on foreign countries like China to provide vital equipment, like PPE, during a crisis. Strengthening American manufacturing will help keep our country safe and self-reliant during a crisis. I led a group of Democrats and Republicans to introduce the Made In America Emergency Preparedness Act, to strengthen the American made supply chain of emergency resources for future crises. My bill requires that products like medication or PPE that are deemed essential to a national response be manufactured and produced within the United States by 2025, ensuring America is better prepared for national emergencies like a global pandemic.

As we fight back against the coronavirus, we need to do everything we can to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

During this crisis, my office continues to fight for you. For the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit my website at Brindisi.House.gov/coronavirus. If you need help with a federal agency, please do not hesitate to call my office at (315) 732-0713.