We Are CCE Broome! Helping the public discover the range of Extension programming

From Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Unquestionably, the many challenges of COVID-19 have exerted extraordinary pressures on all of us, altering every facet of our lives, personally and professionally.

The pandemic has also meant that the way many Cooperative Extension programs are delivered have had to change—adapt to safety guidelines, get creative, be innovative and in many cases, go virtual. Yet with all these changes, there come new opportunities—opportunities to help the public discover the wide range and diversity of programming offered by their local Extension offices.

How often have you heard it said that Extension is the “best kept secret”?

To dispel this common misconception and help the community learn about all their programs and services, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County recently began putting together, “We Are CCE Broome!” a one-page graphic highlighting some of the programs offered each month by CCE Broome’s 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture, Environment, Horticulture, Nutrition and Workforce Development departments.

Copies of “We Are CCE Broome!” is now being shared widely at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market, Taste NY stores in Broome, at various programming sites and electronically through CCE Broome’s social media.

See: ccebroomecounty.com, www.facebook.com/ccebroome and www.twitter.com/ccebroome.

The response to “We Are CCE Broome!” has been phenomenal. As one recent shopper at the Regional Farmers Market exclaimed, “You do all this? I had no idea!”