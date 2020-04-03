We All Can Play a Part in Keeping Children Safe and Families Strong: April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

From the Crime Victims Assistance Center:

Binghamton, NY – As in years past, the Crime Victims Assistance Center (CVAC) has worked to bring awareness of child abuse to the local area. Today at 12:30, 302 pinwheels will be placed on CVAC’s front lawn at 377 Robinson Street in Binghamton to commemorate the number of child victims the Broome County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) assisted with in 2019. The Chenango County (CAC) assisted with an additional 148 interviews and that County’s CAC will be sharing pinwheels in those communities as well.



April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, the Crime Victims Assistance Center encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Broome and Chenango Counties a safer place for children and families. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help prevent child abuse and neglect by making meaningful connections with children, youth and families in our communities.

This holds especially true in these trying times when many of us are home and in close quarters with our loved ones. Practice grounding techniques, reach out to talk with family and friends, and use creative and positive ideas to engage your children. This is an uncertain and scary time for them as well.



Research shows that protective factors are present in healthy families. Promoting these factors is among the most effective ways to reduce the risk of child abuse and neglect.

They are:

• Nurturing and attachment

• Knowledge of parenting and of child and youth development; including those behaviors which are age appropriate

• Parental resilience

• Social connections

• Concrete supports for parents

• Social and emotional competence of children



“April is a time to celebrate the important role that communities and all of us play in protecting children,” said Raini Baudendistel, Executive Director. “Everyone’s participation is critical. Focusing on ways to connect with families is the best thing our community can do to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect.”



Last fall, CVAC marked its 40th year of providing services in Broome County. In addition to the services of the CAC, CVAC offers a 24-hr crisis line at 607.722.4256, counseling, case management, legal assistance, virtual medical accompaniment, and telephonic assistance with orders of protection.

The agency also provides prevention education programming and works extensively with local campuses to assist with these efforts as well. Currently, although staff are working mostly remotely, we continue to make these much needed services available to area residents to the best of our ability.



CVAC is a nonprofit 501C3 which accepts donations and looks to encourage community volunteers and interns to become part of our important mission. For more information on the agency, visit www.cvac.us.