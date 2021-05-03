Watkins Glen International Update on Finger Lakes Wine Festival

Finger Lakes Wine Festival Postponed to July 8-10, 2022

From Watkins Glen International:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Watkins Glen International today announced that the Finger Lakes Wine Festival originally scheduled for July 9-11, 2021 has been postponed to July 8-10, 2022 due to New York State COVID-19 guidelines.

“To postpone the Finger Lakes Wine Festival for a second consecutive year is extremely disappointing not only for us, but for our many guests who look forward to this annual event,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “Unfortunately, given New York State’s current guidelines, we would not be able to host enough guests to make this event a success. We look forward to the pandemic outlook improving and to returning in 2022 to showcase the best New York wines.”

Ticketholders will automatically receive a credit for the full amount of their Finger Lakes Wine Festival purchase, plus an additional 20 percent of the total amount paid for those experiences, in their Watkins Glen International account by May 5. The 120 percent event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2021 season and entire 2022 season for a Watkins Glen International event, subject to availability.

For additional options and information, guests should visit www.flwinefest.com/assistance.

