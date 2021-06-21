Watkins Glen International to Fully Open Grandstands For NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen Weekend On Aug. 4-8

From Watkins Glen International:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Watkins Glen International will open its grandstands to full capacity for the NASCAR Go Bowling at the Glen weekend on Aug. 4-8. There will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed to take in the action at the facility on Sunday, Aug. 8 for the NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen race at 3 p.m.

Grandstands will also be fully open for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on Saturday, Aug. 7, as well as the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, Aug. 6.

“We are thrilled to welcome fans back at 100 percent capacity to Watkins Glen International following clearance from New York state government and health officials,” stated Michael Printup, WGI President. “Fans are our lifeblood and their presence at the track creates the aura and energy this sport thrives upon. We are appreciative of Governor Cuomo and his administration for their diligent work and collaboration to help us safely and smartly host fans as we look ahead to our IMSA and NASCAR events this summer.”

The announcement comes as New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted immediately. Consistent with New York’s implementation of recent CDC guidelines, masks will still be required at WGI for unvaccinated individuals.

Watkins Glen International will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials on any necessary health and safety protocols. Any updates will be made available at TheGlen.com.

In addition to the August NASCAR weekend, Watkins Glen International will host the upcoming IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, June 24-27, and the IMSA WeatherTech 240, July 1-2. Fans are welcomed at both events with general admission access.

To purchase IMSA or NASCAR race tickets, camping and for additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit TheGlen.com. Fans can view the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

2021 Watkins Glen International Schedule

May 21-23 – Ferrari Challenge North America

June 18-20 – SCCA Majors Super Tour

June 24-27 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

July 1-2 – IMSA WeatherTech 240 at The Glen

July 9-11 – Masters & HSR Weekend

August 4-8 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

September 9-12 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix

September 16-19 – GT World Challenge America

October 29-30 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

2021 Watkins Glen International NASCAR Weekend Schedule

August 6 – ARCA Menards Series Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen

August 7 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race

August 7 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

August 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen