Watkins Glen International Reaches Reduced Capacity for Ferrari Challenge May 21-23

From Watkins Glen International:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Watkins Glen International announced today that it has reached its reduced capacity for the upcoming Ferrari Challenge North America weekend May 21-23.

The reduced capacity for the 2021 spring event weekend is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continues in accordance with New York state guidelines. The Glen will operate with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors and staff.

“With the recent updated guidance for outdoor gatherings, we will now be able to officially welcome fans back to Watkins Glen International for the first time since 2019,” stated WGI President Michael Printup. “However, operating within New York State’s guidance, we have met the reduced capacity allowed for this event. We look forward to hosting more fans as we look ahead to our summer IMSA and NASCAR events.”

In addition to encouraging social distancing throughout the venue, all guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings. Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances.

To learn more about Watkins Glen International safety protocols for Ferrari Challenge North America, click here.

To purchase NASCAR race tickets, camping and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com. Fans can view the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five hours and 300 miles of 25 percent of the U.S. population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Stay connected to Watkins Glen International on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

2021 Watkins Glen International Schedule

May 21-23 – Ferrari Challenge North America

June 18-20 – SCCA Majors Super Tour

June 24-27 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

July 1-2 – IMSA WeatherTech 240 at The Glen

July 9-11 – Masters & HSR Race Weekend

August 4-8 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

September 9-12 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix

September 16-19 – GT World Challenge America

October 29-30 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.