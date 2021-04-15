Watkins Glen International Announces Chemung Canal Trust Co. as Presenting Sponsor of Finger Lakes Beer Festival

From Watkins Glen International:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Watkins Glen International announced today that Chemung Canal Trust Co. is the title sponsor of its annual Finger Lakes Beer Festival to be held October 29-30. In its eighth year, the Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co. will feature tastings from more than 40 New York State breweries, distilleries and cideries.

“All of us at Chemung Canal are thrilled to be partnering with Watkins Glen International on the annual Finger Lakes Beer Festival. The growth of the beer industry in upstate New York, as well as across the entire nation, has been incredible,” said Scott Heffner, Vice President and Director of Marketing at Chemung Canal Trust Company.

“With festival attendees visiting from all across the state, we’re excited to play a part in showcasing not only our region’s exciting beer options, but everything that Schuyler County and the Finger Lakes Region has to offer,” Heffner added.

The Festival will kick off Friday at 5 p.m. with Boos and Brews, a Halloween-themed event featuring a costume contest, beer samplings and a live DJ. On Saturday, the festival opens at 12 p.m. with beer samplings from New York State breweries, distilleries and cideries. In addition to the tastings, fans can participate in the 32-team corn hole tournament, pace car rides around the 3.4-mile road course circuit and the stein-holding competition, all while enjoying live music.

“Chemung Canal Trust Co. is an incredible partner of The Glen and we couldn’t be more excited to have them present the Finger Lakes Beer Festival this year,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “This event has become an annual tradition for many of our fans and provides us an opportunity to showcase some of the best beer, craft brews and cider in the Finger Lakes region.”

Ticketholders from the rescheduled 2020 event can apply their credit to this event or another 2021 event at The Glen or any NASCAR-owned track. Tickets for the Festival and Friday night’s Boos and Brews are available online at TheGlen.com.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co. will be conducted in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for guests, employees and the local community.

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five hours and 300 miles of 25 percent of the U.S. population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com.

2021 Watkins Glen International Schedule

April 10-11 – Opening Weekend

May 21-23 – Ferrari Challenge North America

June 18-20 – SCCA Majors Super Tour

June 24-27 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

July 1-2 – IMSA WeatherTech 240 at The Glen

July 9-11 – Finger Lakes Wine Festival

August 4-8 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

September 9-12 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix

September 16-19 – GT World Challenge America

October 29-30 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

2021 Watkins Glen International NASCAR Weekend Schedule

August 6 – ARCA Menards Series Race

August 7 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race

August 7 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

August 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

About Chemung Canal Trust Company

Chemung Canal Trust Company, headquartered in Elmira, N.Y., is a full-service community bank with full trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally owned and managed community bank in New York State.