Watkins Glen International and President Michael Printup deliver meals to local healthcare workers

From Watkins Glen International:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – On Saturday, Watkins Glen International and track president Michael Printup provided the Schuyler Hospital Cayuga Medical Center team dinner as a thank you to the local healthcare workers. The 35 meals were purchased from a Watkins Glen restaurant in support of local business.

“[The] delivery [Saturday] was so appreciated by staff. We can’t thank you enough for thinking of us!” Michelle LaDue Benjamin, Executive Director of Community and Public Relations of Schuyler Hospital said.