Watkins Glen International and Gilligan’s Ice Cream Agree on Sweet Partnership

From Watkins Glen International:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Watkins Glen International has announced a new partnership with Gilligan’s Ice Cream as the Preferred Ice Cream of The Glen, to satisfy the sweet tooth of race fans.

“This partnership is certainly a treat for all our fans,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “We are excited to not only have a preferred ice cream and unique flavors dedicated to Watkins Glen International, but being able to partner with another New York State company is fantastic to share their products with the community.”

The Sherburne, NY based company will feature a wide variety of ice cream and develop a custom flavor dedicated to the iconic 3.4-mile circuit. Gilligan’s has been specializing a variety of hard ice cream flavors including chocolate, vanilla, sherbet and sorbet for more than 20 years. Several years ago, Gilligan’s started experimenting with recipes to also make ice cream with beer, wine and hard cider.

“Gilligan’s Ice Cream is excited to expand our premium line of ice cream by partnering with New York’s premium raceway, Watkins Glen International,” Gilligan’s co-owner Andy Lagoe said. “As a new company, we understand by partnering with established businesses and venues we can grow our brand while giving our partner a high quality, made in New York product that will enhance their already successful business model. And what’s better than watching a race on a summer day then with an ice cream.”

Gilligan’s is proud to offer a diverse range of ice cream flavors at several restaurants and wineries in Central New York. Feel free to stop by the restaurant and ice cream shop in Sherburne, NY to sample flavors as well as enjoy the full menu of American favorites, from burgers, subs to wraps, and sandwiches. Visit www.gilligansicecream.com for more information.

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, three-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.theglen.com.