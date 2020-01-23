Waterman Photo Contest Awards Resception on Saturday, Jan 25th

You are invited!

You are invited to attend our awards reception. Join us as we present awards recognizing the winners, judges’ choice honorees and finalists and unveil our new winners’ gallery!

The reception is on Saturday, January 25th at 2:00 pm in our main auditorium at 403 Hilton road in Apalachin, NY.

Introductions will begin at 2:15 with awards following shortly after that. Doors will close at 4:00pm.

All guests will receive one free raffle ticket for a chance to win one of two prizes donated by our sponsors. Additional raffle tickets will be available for 50¢ each.

Refreshments will be served. Come join in the fun, see the winning photos and meet the photographers, judges and sponsors and maybe even win a prize! Please RSVP if you think you will attend so we can plan accordingly.