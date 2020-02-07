Closings
Waterman Center Hosting the Susquehanna Valley Mycological Society

The Susquehanna Valley Mycological Society invites you to attend their workshop

Saturday March 21st, 2020 from 10:30am-12:30pm

Held at the Waterman Conservation Center 403 Hilton Road Apalachin NY.

“From the forest to the table…Preparing, Preserving and Cooking with Wild Mushrooms”

You’ve gathered wild mushrooms.  Your basket is overflowing…what now?  Join us as we review choice edibles that can be found locally.  Come and learn how to gather and prepare fungi in the forest before you get them home.  Learn methods of preserving mushrooms by dehydration, freezing or pickling.   Learn how to cook fungi at home.  Sample dishes made from dried, frozen and/or pickled wild mushrooms.  Recipes will be available for you to take home.

