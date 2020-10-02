Water Advisory – Update October 1, 2020, 1:00PM

From the Village of Johnson City:

Please see below for a revised list of streets that are required to boil water.

Also, the boil water advisory will be in effect until at least Saturday afternoon , at which time there will be another update supplied.

Due to a water main break on Marian Drive and Christina Drive, just off of Reynolds Road, certain areas of the water system became void of water. Due to these circumstances the following customers of the Johnson City Water system are being asked to boil their water prior to consumption:

Streets Removed from the Boil Water Advisory list:

· Tokos Grove Road

· Dellapenna Drive

· Dellrose Lane

· Reynolds Road between Tokos Grove and Pinewood Blvd.

· Oakdale Road – north of Overbrook Road

· Nelson Road

· Aetna Road between Oakdale and Nelson

Clarification of streets on the Boil Water Advisory list:

· Reynolds Road – Marian to E. Maine Road

· Deyo Hill Road (Between Reynolds Road and the Village-Town of Dickinson Line)

· Columbia Drive

· David Drive

· Eric Drive

· Eric Court

· Enid Place

· Tamara Lane

· Pamala Drive

· Weymouth Lane

· Marlayne Drive

· Christina Drive

· Marian Drive

· Anna Maria Drive

· Penna Road

· San Marco Drive

· Oakview Drive

· Rose Lane

· Lee Circle

· Nadine Way

· Deborah Drive

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

Customers will be notified when you no longer need to boil your water.

For more information, please contact Robert Bennett, Director of Public Services at 797-3031 or the Johnson City Water Department at 797-2523.

This notice is being sent to you by the Johnson City Water Department, State Water System ID#: NY0301668.