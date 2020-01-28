WATER ADVISORY from Endicott Water Department

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the Endicott Water Department:

ADVISORY: Please be advised that on 1/27, a tractor-trailer struck a hydrant on Perimeter Road and Glendale Drive in Endicott. Though an emergency repair is underway, residents of this area may experience discolored water as a result of the accident.

If you live in the affected area and your water becomes discolored, run cold water for 10 minutes or until it runs clear.

If the water remains discolored after 10 minutes, wait an hour and repeat the process. Thank you for your patience.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now