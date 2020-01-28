WATER ADVISORY from Endicott Water Department

From the Endicott Water Department:

ADVISORY: Please be advised that on 1/27, a tractor-trailer struck a hydrant on Perimeter Road and Glendale Drive in Endicott. Though an emergency repair is underway, residents of this area may experience discolored water as a result of the accident.

If you live in the affected area and your water becomes discolored, run cold water for 10 minutes or until it runs clear.

If the water remains discolored after 10 minutes, wait an hour and repeat the process. Thank you for your patience.