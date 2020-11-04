Walton Lemonade sale to benefit Delaware County Sheriff’s K9 program

WALTON – On September 6, 2020 sisters Richelle and Delana Wood decided to sponsor a lemonade sale at their Walton, NY home to benefit the Delaware County Sheriff’s K9 program. Both Richelle and Delana indicated they wanted to make a difference by recognizing K9 “Ozzie” who was untimely lost due to a medical condition earlier this year, as well as support the continuation of the program and our agency’s new K9, “Eli”.

Together, the girls raised $516.55 for the K9 program; $416.55 through lemonade sales as well as another $100.00 by private donation.

On Friday October 23, 2020 Deputy Kyle Karcher and K9 Eli gratefully received the donation from the girls at their Walton home.

Commenting on the event, Sheriff Craig DuMond remarked, “we are grateful and humbled by the awesome gesture of these two fine young ladies…I am confident their parents, Rich and Donna Wood, are proud of their daughters and their concern for public safety and the well-being of our communities”.