Voters pass Walton CSD capital project

From The Walton Central School District:

The Walton Central School District community went to the polls Tuesday and voted to pass the district’s capital project.

The $8,214,000 project covers needed repairs to the district’s buildings and grounds, including replacing aging roofing, and a new parking lot at the middle/high school; as well as flood mitigation at Townsend Elementary. The project also includes work on the infrastructure of the buildings, as well as upgrades for increased energy savings.

The final vote was:

Yes: 256

No: 55

“We are very thankful to the community for passing this project,” Walton Superintendent Dr. Michael MacDonald said. “These are very important repairs for our district to maintain a safe atmosphere for our students, staff, and community.” The project is a two-year process of design and construction. The design phase will begin immediately. The project is scheduled to end by the fall of 2022.