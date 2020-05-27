Voter Registration Deadline Nears for 2020 Primary Election – Mail In Registration Recommended Due to COVID 19

From The State Board of Elections:

ALBANY, NY – The State Board of Elections today reminds all state residents that the deadline to register to vote for the June 23, 2020 state, local and federal Primaries, including the Democratic Presidential Primary is this Friday, May 29, 2020. Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked by midnight, May 29, 2020.

New Yorkers wanting to register in-person may do so at their county boards of elections but must do so no later than this Friday, May 29, 2020. Please note that due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, mail in registration is recommended. Contact your local Board of Elections for more information about in-person registration in your area.

The deadline for any registered voter wishing to change their enrollment for the purpose of voting in a specific party’s primary election(s) in 2020 has already passed. Such a request was to have been submitted not later than February 14, 2020.

The voter registration form can be downloaded from our website: https://www.elections.ny.gov/. Alternatively, if you have an established account at the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles, you may register online at their site (https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voter-registration-application). You can also register or find forms at most state and federal government offices, including your local post office.

Persons who are unsure whether they are registered, wish to verify their current address, or find out where to vote, may look-up this information at our website: https://www.elections.ny.gov/

For more information on registering to vote in New York State, call your county Board of Elections or 518-474-1953 or visit the State BOE website: https://www.elections.ny.gov/. You may also email: INFO@elections.ny.gov. Due to the changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, please go to our website for any election related updates.

