From the Broome County office of Aging:

The Meals on Wheels Program is in need of volunteers in the Binghamton, Chenango Bridge, Conklin, Harpursville and Whitney Point areas. Due to recent circumstances, demand for this service has gone up over 70%. Meals on Wheels provide nutritious, well-balanced meals but more importantly, the program preserves the independence of older adults by helping them remain in their communities.

Those who would like to help can choose a day (or days) to deliver meals between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm, Monday through Friday. All CDC Public Health guidelines are followed for the safety of volunteers and clients.



Please help members of your community! Contact the Binghamton Meals on

Wheels office today to volunteer as a driver or friendly visitor: (607)778-6206.



What: “Volunteers Needed to Deliver Meals on Wheels”



When: Immediately



Where: Binghamton, Chenango Bridge, Conklin, Harpursville and Whitney

Point areas



Who: People age 18 and older