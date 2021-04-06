Visitation rules to ease at area hospitals

From UHS and Lourdes:

Visitation, which has been very limited as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will increase at

hospitals in Broome and some nearby counties as of Monday, April 5, with some restrictions still

in place.



Visits will be permitted in keeping with the regulations of the New York State Department of

Health. Each visitor is required to wear a mask, use a designated entrance to access the hospital

and be screened by visitor management personnel before going to see a patient. If the visitor has

a fever, sore throat or other possible COVID-19 symptoms, they won’t be allowed to visit, and

visitors under age 18 won’t be permitted.



Two visitors will be allowed per adult patient for up to four hours at a time in single occupancy

rooms. In double occupancy rooms where there are already two patients in the room, patients

may receive only one visitor at a time for up to four hours (the total number of people in the

room may not exceed four and this includes the patients).

For pediatric patients, both parents or two designated adult support persons are permitted. For Labor & Delivery and Maternity, patients are allowed two support persons in addition to a doula if desired. The visitation for women in labor with two persons is 24 hours while in labor. In the Emergency Department, one visitor is permitted once the patient has been taken to a room.

For palliative care or end of life, visitation hours may be relaxed.



Visiting hours will be as follows:

• Lourdes Hospital: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily

• UHS Hospitals (Binghamton General and Wilson): 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily

• UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. daily

• UHS Delaware Valley Hospital: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.