Visit Binghamton announces new economic development initiative

Visit Binghamton, the official tourism promotion agency for Broome County is pleased to announce a new economic development initiative – the Visit Binghamton Film Office!

The film office will work to attract projects to the community and will assist productions while on location in Broome County with location identification, crew recruitment, industry vendors, hotel

reservations, rental cars, catering services, and more. We will also act as a liaison between

governmental departments and municipalities to assist with streamlining the permitting process.



“We know that there have been projects filmed in the county in the past and we will be looking to

attract a new wave of creatives to discover us” said Judi Hess, Director of Visit Binghamton. As the

hometown to Rod Serling, the Visit Binghamton Film office looks to inspire the next generation of film industry professionals.



County Executive Jason Garnar added, “Visit Binghamton continues to find new and innovative ways to promote our community and we are excited about this initiative. Broome County is an amazing place to do business and we are excited for this next step to showcase our area and tell stories.”

Chairman Dan J. Reynolds voiced the support for the initiative, “Broome County has many unique

locations and landscapes that can attract a wide variety of film and advertising agencies to our

community. We have seen an increase in TV and film production in New York State and Broome County is ready to be a part of this growing market.”

Stacey Duncan, President & CEO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce remarked, “By

making film production more readily accessible in Broome County, the Visit Binghamton Film Office will attract producers excited to capture our community. The birthplace of the Twilight Zone, we are eager to discover the new stories our community will be a part of.”



Visit Binghamton Film Office will work closely with the New York State Governor’s Office of Motion

Picture & Television Development (MPTV). New York’s film incentive program is one of the best in the nation and offers film, television, and commercial production and post-production tax credits for qualified expenditures in New York State. Kelly Fancher has joined the Visit Binghamton staff as the Film Development & Social Media Manager. Kelly has valuable experience in the film industry that will help us develop this program.



“We have hundreds of locations ranging from well preserved historic architecture and looming industrial complexes to quaint rural towns and picturesque farms; from the rolling hills of the Apalachin Mountains to the stately parlor homes of the west side, Binghamton is rich with diversity and history.” – Kelly Fancher added’



Our Mission Statement: The Visit Binghamton Film Office supports filmmakers and production when

shooting on-location in Broome County. We are dedicated to driving economic growth in the region by providing resources and assistance with locations, permits, permission, crewmembers, and industry vendors.