Visions Federal Credit Union Offering Financial Relief Programs

From Visions Federal Credit Union:
Endwell, NY – Visions Federal Credit Union announced an array of financial relief programs
on Monday, March 23 to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“These times are tough and unprecedented,” said Ty Muse, President and CEO. “We’ve been
reading the news like everyone, but we also wanted to listen to our members and
employees and figure out how we could help them.”
Included in the package is a 0% Annual Percentage Rate Emergency Loan, with limits
ranging from $1000-$5000 and terms up to 12 months. Visions also announced a We Care
3-Month Skip-a-Pay program. This allows eligible members to skip three consecutive
consumer loan payments, penalty-free, with the program even allowing for some existing
delinquencies.
“It’s important for us to help those who have already been impacted,” said Muse. “We need
to take care of the most vulnerable and also make sure they can get on with their daily
lives.”
As part of that sentiment, Visions is offering a 90-day first payment deferral option on new
and used auto loans. This deferral program is effective for all auto loans closed on or after
March 23.
“We’re continuing to listen and monitor the situation,” Muse said. “I anticipate that we’ll
provide more programs as the weeks go on. Whatever we can do to help our members and
those in our communities, we’ll do it.”
Full details about their financial relief programs can be found at https://www.visionsfcu.org/relief .