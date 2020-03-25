Visions Federal Credit Union Offering Financial Relief Programs

From Visions Federal Credit Union:

Endwell, NY – Visions Federal Credit Union announced an array of financial relief programs

on Monday, March 23 to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



“These times are tough and unprecedented,” said Ty Muse, President and CEO. “We’ve been

reading the news like everyone, but we also wanted to listen to our members and

employees and figure out how we could help them.”



Included in the package is a 0% Annual Percentage Rate Emergency Loan, with limits

ranging from $1000-$5000 and terms up to 12 months. Visions also announced a We Care

3-Month Skip-a-Pay program. This allows eligible members to skip three consecutive

consumer loan payments, penalty-free, with the program even allowing for some existing

delinquencies.



“It’s important for us to help those who have already been impacted,” said Muse. “We need

to take care of the most vulnerable and also make sure they can get on with their daily

lives.”



As part of that sentiment, Visions is offering a 90-day first payment deferral option on new

and used auto loans. This deferral program is effective for all auto loans closed on or after

March 23.



“We’re continuing to listen and monitor the situation,” Muse said. “I anticipate that we’ll

provide more programs as the weeks go on. Whatever we can do to help our members and

those in our communities, we’ll do it.”



Full details about their financial relief programs can be found at https://www.visionsfcu.org/relief .