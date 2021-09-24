Visions Federal Credit Union Named Box Office Sponsor for Rumble Ponies

From Visions Federal Credit Union:

Binghamton, NY – Visions Federal Credit Union became the box office sponsor for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies baseball team earlier this year, part of a local push to keep professional sports in Broome County.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies were at risk of losing both their minor league baseball affiliation with the New York Mets and their stadium sponsor, circumstances that might have ended professional baseball in the Southern Tier. Thanks to vocal elected officials, engaged community members, and key local business partners, enough support was levied before the start of the season. In a strategic partnership and a continued collaboration with Mirabito Energy Products, Visions stepped up as the box office sponsor at the newly named Mirabito Stadium, and Binghamton was able to keep the Rumble Ponies.

“Visions has such a great community presence and has been an outstanding partner for years,” said Rumble Ponies President, John Hughes. “Their dedication to the Rumble Ponies allows us to continue elevating Double-A baseball in the Southern Tier.” The league wrapped up regular season games in mid-September. Both Visions and Mirabito plan to continue this partnership with the Rumble Ponies.

Visions is also sponsoring the Binghamton Black Bears, a professional hockey team entering the Federal Prospects Hockey League in their inaugural season. “Professional teams like the Rumble Ponies and Black Bears provide a fun family environment in Binghamton and make this a great place to live,” said Visions President/CEO, Tyrone Muse. “Local companies like us and Mirabito, we want to make sure our great grandkids get to enjoy these experiences, too.”

Visions Federal Credit Union is a not for profit financial institution completely owned by its members. Established in 1966, Visions proudly serves over 220,000 members in communities throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Services include banking as well as auto, home, personal, and business loans. Visit www.visionsfcu.org for more information.