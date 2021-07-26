Visions FCU completes three-month campaign to combat food insecurity

Endicott, NY – Visions Federal Credit Union employees recently completed a three-month campaign to combat food insecurity.

With a staff-wide event dubbed the “Anti-Hunger Games,” Visions’ Community Development Liaison Sarah Parton led the charge and highlighted opportunities for employee giveback efforts including volunteerism, fundraising, and education.

Ultimately, more than 200 Visions employees participated across the credit union’s three-state footprint.

Thanks to the employee-led initiative, Visions donated over $2,500, split five ways among nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania in attempts to reduce the impact of food insecurity in communities Visions serves.

“It’s heartwarming to see our staff get involved in the community,” said Parton. “Organizations like Visions can really make a difference in people’s lives, and I’m already looking ahead to our next big project.”