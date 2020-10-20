VISION SERIES New Music Theater on Film Creative Collaboration Sneak Peek

From Goodwill Theatre Inc:





While waiting for the return of live entertainment, Goodwill Theatre has once again partnered with Prospect Theater to cultivate exciting new creative works for audiences.

When Prospect Theater was faced with the challenges of the COVID -19 pandemic they decided to work towards launching a new initiative called VISION Series. This series aims to continue their mission of creating and presenting original musical theater works while public gatherings are on pause.

Through the VISION Series, Prospect offered paid opportunities for artists creating new work by commissioning, producing, and presenting short-form original musical theater performances on film. These ultra-small-cast projects embrace a variety of visual and musical styles and stories, to capture the humanity of live theatrical performance through innovative cinematic approaches.

Premiere dates for the fall cycle of VISION Series projects will be announced shortly.

Goodwill Theatre is a key partner for the initial VISION Series projects. Prospect artists were in residence from September 12 to October 1. The historic Goodwill Theatre building provided a spacious and stunning sound stage location for socially-distanced filming.

Special access to an exclusive documentary including behind the scenes footage and interviews with the residency personnel will also be available. STAY TUNED.