VISION SERIES New Music Theater on Film Creative Collaboration Sneak Peek

|From Goodwill Theatre Inc:
While waiting for the return of live entertainment, Goodwill Theatre has once again partnered with Prospect Theater to cultivate exciting new creative works for audiences.
When Prospect Theater was faced with the challenges of the COVID -19 pandemic they decided to work towards launching a new initiative called VISION Series. This series aims to continue their mission of creating and presenting original musical theater works while public gatherings are on pause.
Through the VISION Series, Prospect offered paid opportunities for artists creating new work by commissioning, producing, and presenting short-form original musical theater performances on film. These ultra-small-cast projects embrace a variety of visual and musical styles and stories, to capture the humanity of live theatrical performance through innovative cinematic approaches.
Premiere dates for the fall cycle of VISION Series projects will be announced shortly.
Goodwill Theatre is a key partner for the initial VISION Series projects. Prospect artists were in residence from September 12 to October 1. The historic Goodwill Theatre building provided a spacious and stunning sound stage location for socially-distanced filming.
Special access to an exclusive documentary including behind the scenes footage and interviews with the residency personnel will also be available. STAY TUNED.
|Goodwill Theatre Inc. and Manhattan’s award-winning Prospect Theater have been collaborating since 2007. Collaborative projects have included the staged readings of The Flood, Marco Polo, Evergreen, and most recently the musical The Hello Girls, which later went on to a successful Off-Broadway run. When in residence at Goodwill Theatre, Prospect Theater cast a mix of local actors with visiting professional actors that are members of the stage union Actor’s Equity. United Health Services partnered with Goodwill Theatre, Inc. to provide a nurse as the HSS (Health Service Supervisor) and all the necessary PPE and rapid COVID-19 testing. Performers and staff were tested twice weekly during the residence to ensure safety and meet the rules and regulations of SAG/AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television & Radio artists). A video about this partnership is also in the making.
Thank you for helping us keep creativity alive at this challenging time!