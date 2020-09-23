Virtual Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma! Saturday, October 10, 2020

From the Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter:

Binghamton, NY— The Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter will hold its Virtual Stepping Out

to Cure Scleroderma event on Saturday, October 10, 2020 on Facebook & YouTube.

Stepping Out is a family-friendly event that brings together people with scleroderma, their families and friends, and dedicated volunteers to honor people with scleroderma and lift the spirits of those who support them. All funds raised will help provide education and support services to the scleroderma community and help fund research to discover the cause, understand the mechanism, and overcome scleroderma forever. The virtual Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma event will feature Moody McCarthy, Cinnamon Jones, Robbie Rozelle, various doctors, speakers, silent auctions and raffles in a fantastic virtual atmosphere via Facebook Live and YouTube.



Participants can register to walk or sponsor a walker online (www.SteppingOutWalk.org). Registration is also available via mail. The walk registration fee is $25 for participants 16 years and older and $10 for children ages 5 to 15. Children under five are free. Registration forms and donations may be mailed to the Tri-State office (59 Front Street, Binghamton, New York 13905). All registered participants receive a free raffle entry for our SWAG raffle.



The Virtual Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma event is combining our 11 virtual walks throughout

the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The walks are a highlight of June

Scleroderma Awareness Month activities and they raise crucial funding to continue the Scleroderma

Foundation mission. For more information, including a list of our walks throughout the Tri-State region, visit www.steppingoutwalk.org.



Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma is made possible in part by our outstanding corporate sponsors:

Actelion, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Bethpage FCU.

For more information on scleroderma and the Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter, call (800)

867- 0885 or visit www.SclerodermaTriState.org. You can also find us on Facebook, Instagram,

Twitter and YouTube.

Editor’s note: Prior to the walk, interviews with local patients and event coordinators can be arranged. Please call the office at (607) 723-2239 or toll-free at (800) 867-0885.