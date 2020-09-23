Virtual Public Statement Hearings to be Held on National Grid’s (Upstate) Proposed Electric and Gas Delivery Rates

From The New York State Public Service Commission:

ALBANY — The New York State Public Service Commission (Commission) will hold virtual public statement hearings on Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1; Tuesday, October 6; and Wednesday, October 7, 2020, to receive public comments concerning proposed changes to the electric and gas delivery rates and practices of Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation d/b/a National Grid.

On July 31, 2020, National Grid filed amendments to its electric and gas tariffs, proposing to increase its annual electric and gas delivery revenues effective July 1, 2021. National Grid proposed to increase its electric delivery revenues by approximately $100.4 million (a 4.9 percent increase in base delivery revenues or a 3.2 percent increase in total revenues), and its natural gas delivery revenues by approximately $41.8 million (a 9.8 percent increase in base delivery revenues or a 5.2 percent increase in total revenues). National Grid states that its rate filings include proposals to: maintain affordability and mitigate customer bill impacts during the pandemic; modernize its electric and gas infrastructure; progress towards the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act; promote energy efficiency and improve customer experience; and preserve National Grid’s credit quality and provide it the opportunity to earn a reasonable rate of return. The actual bill impacts of these proposed changes on any particular customer class will vary based upon revenue allocation and rate design.

National Grid’s rate filings, including its pre-filed testimony and exhibits in these proceedings, may be reviewed online at the Department of Public Service web page, www.dps.ny.gov, by searching under Case 20-E-0380 (electric) or 20-G-0381 (gas).

Under New York State law, the Public Service Commission must consider a utility’s proposal and may adopt or reject it, in whole or in part, or modify it. In doing so, the Commission will consider changes proposed by the participating parties and general public. Administrative Law Judges are presiding over the gathering of public comments and all evidence relating to the proposal.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that virtual public statement hearings will be held before Administrative Law Judges (ALJs) James A. Costello and Ashley Moreno, as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, September 30, 2020TIME: 1:00 P.M.Electronic Access: www.webex.comEvent Number: 173 059 8337Password: Sep30-1pm Phone-Only Access: (518) 549-0500Access Code: 173 059 8337



DATE: Wednesday, September 30, 2020TIME: 6:00 P.M.Electronic Access: www.webex.comEvent Number: 173 524 3971Password: Sep30-6pm Phone-Only Access: (518) 549-0500Access Code: 173 524 3971 DATE: Thursday, October 1, 2020TIME: 1:00 P.M.Electronic Access: www.webex.comEvent Number: 173 294 6402Password: Oct1-1pm Phone-Only Access: (518) 549-0500Access Code: 173 294 6402



DATE: Thursday, October 1, 2020TIME: 6:00 P.M.Electronic Access: www.webex.comEvent Number: 173 933 0780Password: Oct1-6pm Phone-Only Access: (518) 549-0500Access Code: 173 933 0780 DATE: Tuesday, October 6, 2020TIME: 1:00 P.M.Electronic Access: www.webex.comEvent Number: 173 108 7408Password: Oct6-1pm Phone-Only Access: (518) 549-0500Access Code: 173 108 7408



DATE: Tuesday, October 6, 2020TIME: 6:00 P.M.Electronic Access: www.webex.comEvent Number: 173 574 9044Password: Oct6-6pm Phone-Only Access: (518) 549-0500Access Code: 173 574 9044 DATE: Wednesday, October 7, 2020TIME: 1:00 P.M.Electronic Access: www.webex.comEvent Number: 173 737 8212Password: Oct7-1pm Phone-Only Access: (518) 549-0500Access Code: 173 737 8212 DATE: Wednesday, October 7, 2020TIME: 6:00 P.M.Electronic Access: www.webex.comEvent Number: 173 214 6179Password: Oct7-6pm Phone-Only Access: (518) 549-0500Access Code: 173 214 6179

Those wishing to comment on any aspect of these proceedings will have the opportunity to make a statement on the record at the virtual public statement hearings. Any person wishing to provide a public statement must register in advance of the hearing.

To register electronically: Participants who would like to provide a statement and will login to a hearing electronically may register to do so by visiting www.webex.com by 4:30 P.M. Monday, September 28, 2020, for the September 30 and October 1 hearings and 4:30 P.M. Monday, October 5, 2020, for the October 6 and 7 hearings. From the Webex homepage, registrants should click “Join” at the top right-hand corner of the screen, enter the appropriate event number listed above, and provide all requested information.

When logging in to a hearing on the appropriate date and time of the hearing, participants should visit www.webex.com, click “Join” at the top right-hand corner of the screen, and input the appropriate event number for the hearing. Participants will be asked to “select audio system.” It is recommended that participants opt to have the system “call me” or “call using computer.” The “call me” option will require participants to enter their phone numbers.

To register by phone: Any participant who is not able to login to a hearing electronically may participate by phone. Call-in participants wishing to make a statement at the hearing must register to do so by the dates indicated above by calling 1-800-342-3330, where they should follow prompts to the appropriate hearing and provide the following information: first and last name, address, and phone number.

On the appropriate day and time of the hearing, dial (518) 549-0500 and enter the relevant access code listed above to join the hearing.

All participants will be muted upon entry into the hearing. The ALJs will call on each person who has registered to speak. The ALJs will continue the hearing until everyone wishing to speak has been heard or other reasonable arrangements have been made to include their comments in the record. Time limits may be set for each speaker as necessary to afford all attendees an opportunity to be heard. It is recommended that lengthy comments be submitted in writing and summarized for oral presentation. A verbatim transcript of the hearing will be made for inclusion in the record of these cases.

To listen to the hearing: Any person who would like to listen to the hearing but would not like to make a statement may access the hearing without registering. The hearings will be livestreamed on the internet and available for viewing on the Department of Public Service’s YouTube channel on the dates and times listed above. To access the YouTube channel, visit the Department’s website, www.dps.ny.gov, and click on the YouTube icon at the bottom of the homepage. In addition, any person without internet access may listen to the hearings by phone by calling (518) 549-0500 and entering the applicable access code.

Persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations should call the Department of Public Service’s Human Resources Management Office at (518) 474-2520 as soon as possible. TDD users may request a sign language interpreter by placing a call through the New York Relay Service at 711. Individuals with difficulty understanding or reading English are encouraged to call the Department at 1-800-342-3377 for free language assistance services regarding this notice.



Other Ways to Comment

For those who cannot attend or prefer not to speak at a public statement hearing, there are several other ways to provide your comments to the Commission. Comments should refer to “Case 20-E-0380 and Case 20-G-0381 – National Grid.” Although comments will be accepted throughout the pendency of this proceeding, they are requested by October 16, 2020. Internet or Mail: Go to www.dps.ny.gov, click on “Search” and enter case number 20-E-0380 or 20-G-0381 in the “Search by Case Number” field, and then click on “Post Comments” located at the top right of the page; or send comments by email to the Secretary at secretary@dps.ny.gov.

Alternatively, comments may be mailed to Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, Public Service Commission, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, New York 12223-1350.1 All written comments will become part of the record considered by the Commission and may be accessed on the Department of Public Service website by searching the case number, as described above, and clicking on the “Public Comments” tab.

Toll-Free Opinion Line: Individuals may choose to submit comments by calling the Commission’s Opinion Line at 1- 800-335-2120. This number is set up to receive in-state calls 24-hours a day. These calls are not transcribed verbatim, but a summary is provided to the Commission.