Virtual PAX Tools for Parents Series Scheduled

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension Tioga County:

The Family Resource Center program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County is a virtual series for parents and caregivers. The PAX Tools series highlights trauma informed strategies for creating a calmer family environment. This series is open to parents or caregivers of children ages 2 to 18. Sessions will be held via zoom video conferencing on Thursdays, Feb.4th- March 11, 6 pm to 7 pm.

This program is designed to be highly interactive and participants will need video and audio capability in order get the most out of the experience. Participants will receive a PAX Tool Kit provided by CASA Trinity. There is no fee to participate. Parents and caregivers can register by emailing Jackie at jds77@cornell.edu.