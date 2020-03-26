“Virtual” Open House to Present Findings from Regional Energy Infrastructure Assessment & Strategy

From the Southern Tier 8 Regional Board:

Rochester, NY – Over the past year, County Planning Directors, Economic Developers, Private Businesses and the Regional Board have been assessing energy needs. On behalf of the Southern Tier 8 Regional Board, LaBella Associates will present the findings of its 8-County Regional Energy Infrastructure Assessment & Strategy to the public via a “Virtual Open House.”

The online-only event will be conducted via WebEx between 4 pm and 7 pm. The LaBella Associates planners and engineers who prepared the report will present key findings at 4:00 pm and again at 5:30 pm. Participants will have an opportunity to comment and ask questions.

Southern Tier 8 Regional Board’s Energy Infrastructure Assessment & Strategy promotes regional and site-specific energy solutions to support economic growth in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Tioga and Tompkins Counties. The Strategy encourages alternative and renewable energy measures based on a comprehensive assessment of the region’s energy infrastructure.

After March 24th, the report will be accessible via the Regional Board’s website. The live link to the Virtual Open House will available beginning at 4:00 pm on 3/31/2020 at https://southerntier8.org/resources/

Participants may submit written comments through April 7, 2020.