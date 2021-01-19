Virtual Legislative Agenda Rollout & Local Advocacy Day January 22nd

From The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce:

Binghamton, NY – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce will host the Virtual Legislative Agenda Rollout & Local Advocacy Day on Friday, January 22nd, from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m.

It is important for Upstate to have a voice! This unique event is designed to give business leaders access to their elected representatives without driving to Albany and an opportunity to advocate for a pro-growth, pro-business agenda in Albany.

The Chamber will unveil our 2021 Legislative Agenda, and Justin Wilcox, the brand new Executive Director of Unshackle Upstate will be present their legislative priorities for 2021.

After a brief presentation of the Legislative Agendas, business leaders will participate in roundtable discussions with our state elected officials. Confirmed in attendance is Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Assemblyman Joe Angelino, and Senator Fred Akshar.

This unique event gives our local business owners and business leaders the opportunity to express their personal experience in dealing with the NYS tax climate and regulations, which needs to be heard by our government officials, especially during this critical pre-budget time.

EVENT DETAILS:

Event: Legislative Agenda Rollout & Local Advocacy Day

Date: Friday, January 22nd, 2021

Time: 8:30-10:00 a.m.

Location: Virtual: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88015357580?pwd=Sjh4ajViSXNjSDRudUZhVCtoeTEvZz09

Cost: $10 for Members Register: www.greaterbinghamtonchamber.com