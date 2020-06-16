Virtual Fundraiser with Trump Advisor Steve Moore on Wednesday

From George Phillips, Candidate for Congress:
We are pleased to invite you to a Zoom meeting with Steve Moore, economic advisor to President Trump, for an update on the economy.
Moore wrote “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy” about his work with President Trump. He is a frequent contributor to FOX News and former editor of the Wall Street Journal who has served as the chief economist for major national organizations.
What: Economic Update with Steve Moore
When: Wednesday June 17th at 5 pm
Where: George Phillips for Congress Zoom Meeting
To join the meeting, make a donation to our campaign and you will be sent a Zoom invitation. Donate by clicking here.
We are surging towards victory on June 23rd but need help.
Donations of $25, $50, $100, $200 and more will help lead us to victory.