VINES to Host Picnic on the Urban Farm this Saturday

From VINES:

This Saturday, September 18th from 1 until 4pm Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, Inc. (VINES), a local non-profit organization committed to developing a sustainable and just community food system, and will be hosting a picnic at the VINES Binghamton Urban Farm, 16 Tudor Street in Binghamton.

VINES began the expansion of the Binghamton Urban Farm in 2019, increasing the farm from its original ½ acre to 2.25 acres. The new growing space allows VINES to both hire more youth to work at the farm, expanding the Grow Binghamton program to a year-round program, and to grow more food for the community.

VINES is inviting community members to bring a picnic lunch and tour the farmland that sits just east of Downtown Binghamton and produces produce for hundreds of individuals in the Broome County area.

The VINES Grow Binghamton Youth crew will be giving tours of the expanded farm from 1:30-3:30. Free ice cream will be served at 2:30, generously donated by Sentry Alarms.

To find out more about this event or if you wish to donate, please visit www.vinesgardens.org/picnic.

About Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, Inc.

VINES, INC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that organized in 2007 to create and sustain community gardens in the Binghamton area. VINES contributes to a sustainable and just community food system by bringing together diverse groups of people, with a focus on youth development, to establish community gardens, urban agriculture and community green spaces. We strive to develop and beautify urban sites and empower community members of all ages and abilities. For more information visit vinesgardens.org.