VINES Launches Capital Campaign for New Headquarters

From Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments (VINES):

Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, Inc. (VINES), a local non-profit organization committed to developing a sustainable and just community food system, is launching a $150,000 capital campaign to construct its headquarters located on Susquehanna Street, just east of Downtown Binghamton.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to shine a light on our community’s need for healthy food. “VINES helps people grow their own food and have affordable access to locally-grown food from our area farmers,” says Amelia LoDolce, Executive Director at VINES. “We can’t keep up with the demand we’re seeing in the community unless we have the space to support the growth of our programming and our staff.”

Currently, VINES’ office, produce coolers, warehouse space and equipment are spread out across multiple locations. With this new building, VINES will be able to increase capacity for programming and focus more time on working with community members to create vibrant growing spaces and increase the area’s food security.

To date, VINES has secured over $690,000, more than 70% percent of the $960,000 needed to construct the office. This building would not be possible without grants from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and Empire State Development, New York’s economic development agency, the Stewart W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation and the Green Mountain Energy Sun Club.

VINES is also incredibly grateful to Visions Federal Credit Union for their sponsorship of $25,000 to kick off the campaign. “Supporting an impactful community partner like VINES, and a unique community project like this was a no-brainer,” says Timothy Strong, Public Relations & Community Engagement Manager for Visions. “From fighting food insecurity, to providing work experience, they are truly making a difference in our community. We can’t wait to see how this new headquarters will help them do more good.”

VINES intends to break ground on construction this spring. To find out more about this project or if you wish to donate, please visit vinesgardens.org/capital-campaign.

About Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, Inc.VINES, INC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that organized in 2007 to create and sustain community gardens in the Binghamton area. VINES contributes to a sustainable and just community food system by bringing together diverse groups of people, with a focus on youth development, to establish community gardens, urban agriculture and community green spaces. We strive to develop and beautify urban sites and empower community members of all ages and abilities. For more information visit vinesgardens.org.