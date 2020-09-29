VINES Grow Binghamton Youth Employment Program Expands

From VINES:

Binghamton, NY – The VINES Grow Binghamton Youth Employment program is expanding for the first time to offer employment opportunities for returning youth during the fall season. The Grow Binghamton crew have returned to VINES for another six weeks, working after the school day ends.

The crew will be spearheading VINES’ fall Build a Garden program, which builds raised beds in community members’ yards for little to no cost so that local families can grow food safely at their homes. This program was able to provide 40 beds and 100 garden bags in the community this past summer and will build 15 more beds this autumn.

The VINES Grow Binghamton Crew are also working to beautify the VINES community gardens and continue to grow produce for the community. In addition they are developing their leadership skills, writing their resumes and learning about financial literacy with SEEDs of Hope including applying for scholarships and filing taxes.

For more information please contact VINES at 607-205-8108 or info@vinesgardens.org